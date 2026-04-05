Donald Trump Confirms Rescue Of Second F-15E Crew Member In Iran

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. forces have successfully rescued the second crew member of a downed F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet from deep inside Iran, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, describing the mission as one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations in American military history.

The weapons systems officer, identified as a highly respected colonel, was recovered after evading Iranian forces for nearly two days in treacherous mountainous terrain following the jet’s downing on Friday, April 3.

He sustained injuries during the ordeal but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Trump and U.S. officials.

“We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that the officer had been monitored around the clock while behind enemy lines.

At his direction, the U.S. military deployed dozens of aircraft armed with advanced weaponry to support the extraction.

Advertisement

The operation involved U.S. special forces and unfolded with a firefight against Iranian troops as forces closed in on the airman’s location.

“This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation,” Trump said.

“This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in enemy Territory.”

The first crew member, the pilot was rescued shortly after the incident on Friday.

No American personnel were killed or wounded in either rescue effort, Trump emphasized, calling it proof of U.S. air dominance over Iranian skies.

Advertisement

The F-15E was shot down over a remote area of Iran amid ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military operations that began on February 28, 2026.

The incident marked the first confirmed loss of a U.S. combat aircraft to enemy fire in the conflict.

Iranian forces had been actively searching for the missing airman, who reportedly defended himself with only a handgun while hiding.

U.S. officials described the second rescue as a high-risk nighttime-to-daylight operation involving heavy air support and commando units.

Reports indicate that supporting aircraft provided suppressive fire during the extraction, and all U.S. forces safely exited Iranian territory.

The rescue comes as strikes continue across Iran, including recent damage reported at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

Advertisement

Trump used the announcement to rally national unity: “This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around.

“We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World.”

The Pentagon and U.S. Central Command have not released further operational details, citing security concerns. The rescued colonel’s identity has not been publicly disclosed.

The situation underscores the risks faced by U.S. forces operating in contested airspace, as military operations in the region continue.