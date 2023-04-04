Donald Trump Meets His Lawyers Head Of Arraignment For ‘Criminal Offence’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former United States President, Donald Trump, is currently meeting with his lawyers in New York in view of his arraignment today, following a criminal indictment by a New York grand jury.

Advertisement

The office of Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, alleged that he made “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Cambridge Dictionary defines Hush Money as “money that is given to someone to make them keep something secret”.

Although hush money payment is not an offense under US laws, the prosecutors are accusing Trump of criminal offence insisting his business records were falsified through the payment.

Trump is expected to deny the allegations but may be arrested ahead of arraignment in line with US laws for court appearance in a criminal case.

Trump had described the development as part of political persecution orchestrated by the Democrats and the President Joe Biden administration.

Advertisement

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” he had said.