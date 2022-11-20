Donald Trump Reacts As Twitter Restores His Account, Loses 90 Million Followers

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former United States President, Donald Trump, may not return to Twitter after a poll conducted by the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, favoured the restoration of his account that got banned in 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” over allegations that he spurred the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building by his supporters.

About 15 million Twitter users participated in the poll conducted by Musk, with 51.8% supporting restoration of Trump’s account and 48.2% opposing it.

Announcing the result of the poll and the decision to restore the former American president’s account late Saturday, Musk tweeted: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” adding “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

This came days after Trump announced he was running for president in 2024.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that Trump’s restored account has garnered about 9 million followers as of Sunday morning. The account had about 90 million followers before it was brought down.

Reacting to plans to restore his account, the former U.S president said he may not return because he sees “a lot of problems at Twitter” and will stick to his own social-media platform, Truth Social.

“I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as telling the Republican Jewish Coalition at a meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday.

– Capitol Attack –

After Trump lost the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the U.S. Congress from counting the electoral college votes to formalise the victory of Joe Biden.

Prior to this, Twitter had warned Trump against misinforming his supporters over his claim that the election was rigged.

The company began flagging some of Trump’s tweets as false, warning that further violations of its policies may result in ban on the account.

After the Capitol Building attack, the platform banned Trump indefinitely.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said at the time.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”