Donald Trump Reacts To Planned Arraignment For ‘Bribing’ Porn Star Before 2016 Election

Former United States President, Donald Trump, may be arraigned on Tuesday following a criminal indictment by a New York grand jury.

He was accused by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office of allegedly making “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Cambridge Dictionary defines Hush Money as “money that is given to someone to make them keep something secret”.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Joseph Tacopina, told CBS News that he may surrender to authorities for arraignment “likely Tuesday”.

While details of the charges against him have yet to be made public, the former U.S president was accused of paying $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from speaking about an alleged affair.

He is already campaigning to run for presidency in 2024.

Reacting to what was coming in the early hours of Friday, Trump described it as part of political persecution orchestrated by the Democrats and the President Joe Biden administration.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever,” Trump wrote.