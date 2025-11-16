Doncic Shines As Lakers Defeat Bucks In NBA

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Luka Doncic recorded 41 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Milwaukee Bucks in a 119-95 victory on Sunday.

Austin Reaves scored 25 points and Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, which led by 31 at the half and won its second straight game. Jaxson Hayes had 10 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. AJ Green scored 15 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 13 and Ryan Rollins had 10.

Los Angeles shot 49.4% from the field, 39.4% (13 of 33) from 3-point range and 90.9% (30 of 33) from the foul line.

Trent hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 97-84 with 7:45 left before the Lakers regained control with a 13-4 run. Reeves hit two 3-pointers during the decisive stretch.

Doncic made five 3-pointers and was 18 of 20 from the foul line for the Lakers, who played without injured starters Rui Hachimura (calf) and Marcus Smart (illness). LeBron James remains out with sciatica and has yet to play this season.

Advertisement

Los Angeles set the tone early by taking a 30-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. Doncic had 12 points and five assists in the opening period.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, but Milwaukee struggled to keep pace with the energetic Lakers in the second quarter. The Bucks were held without a field goal for the final eight minutes of the half.

Dalton Knecht’s trey gave Los Angeles a 52-31 lead with 3:19 left in the half, and the lead ballooned to 65-34 at intermission.

Doncic had 21 points in the first half for the Lakers, who held Milwaukee to 24.4% shooting from the field for the half, including 19% (4 of 21) from 3-point range. The Bucks’ 34 points marked their lowest point total for a half this season.

Milwaukee cut into the deficit by opening the third quarter on a 20-5 run. Green hit three 3-pointers during the run to pull the Bucks within 70-54 with 8:16 left in the period.

Advertisement

The Lakers regained control and led 92-72 after Doncic scored the Lakers’ last nine points of the third quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

Doncic has been selected to five NBA All-Star games and five All-NBA First Team selections.

He also represents the Slovenian national team, he is regarded as one of the greatest European players of all time.

He is the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20 rebound triple-double (60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists).

Detroit Pistons currently lead the Eastern Conference 11 victories while Oklahoma City Thunders sit atop the Eastern Conference with 13 wins.