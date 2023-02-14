Donnarumma Flops In PSG’s 1-0 Loss To Bayern Munich

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Paris Saint-Germain are half way out of the UEFA Champions League after a narrow loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Advertisement

PSG, with big expectations to lift their first ever title, were disappointed after a low volley from their former teammate, Kingsley Coman, went pass Gianluigi Donnarumma into the net to place them behind their German guest.

The goal was a crucial goal for the youngstar.

Donnarumma may have been distracted but he was expected to stop the ball from getting into goal, pundits suggest.

The odds were in favour of PSG who have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up on the attack line up.

But neither of the trio could perform the magic that was needed to equalize and put PSG on the advantage.

Advertisement

PSG must win away to Bayern with a greater margin to go through to the quarter finals of the tournament.

With the result, Bayern are now ahead of PSG on head to head record in the Champions League with 6 wins against 5.