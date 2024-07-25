‘Don’t Be Angry…Hunger Will Reduce Soon’ — Wike Begs FCT Residents

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to shun the upcoming hardship protests scheduled for August.

Wike made the appeal on Thursday during inspection of the ongoing construction of the 5-kilometre access road to Saburi 1 and 2 in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Advertisement

He advised residents to avoid the protest, which he claimed was politically motivated and not in the best interest of the nation.

“The government, led by President Bola Tinubu, is acutely aware of the challenges and is working diligently to address them,” Wike stated.

He described the current hardship as a temporary situation and assured that the administration’s reforms and policies would soon bring relief.

“Those asking you to protest are lying to you. It is not for the interest of Nigeria and it is not for your interest. Don’t be angry and don’t join the protest, because protest will not solve the problem,” said Wike.

Advertisement

He urged residents to remain patient as the government implements solutions to the issues at hand: “I know that hunger makes people lose patience. Please be patient. That is all I am asking. This hunger will reduce very soon.”

Responding to the residents’ plea for the construction of a police station and health facility in Saburi, Wike promised to look into the request while Mr. Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, pledged to build a health facility for the community.

The Saburi road project links the Murtala Mohammed Expressway to Old Keffi Road near Dei-Dei International Market, and work is ongoing to ensure timely completion.