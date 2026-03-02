Don’t Blame Disenfranchisement For Your Failure, Wike Tells Political Parties

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has urged political parties to stop blaming electoral losses on alleged disenfranchisement, insisting that poor preparation, not voter suppression, is often responsible for defeat at the polls.

Speaking during a live interview on Arise News on Monday, Wike said the term “disenfranchisement” is frequently misapplied in political discourse to mask organisational failures.

“Disenfranchisement has a clear meaning. It is when a voter is deliberately prevented from voting,” he said. “If a party is not prepared for an election, that does not amount to disenfranchisement.”

According to the minister, voters are not compelled to support a particular party, noting that citizens remain free to choose alternative candidates where a party fails to present itself effectively.

Wike dismissed claims that recent elections lacked credibility, stressing that political actors must take responsibility for their shortcomings instead of misleading supporters after the process has been concluded.

“Let us not dance to the gallery. Be honest about your readiness. Don’t come up with excuses after losing,” he added.

Addressing allegations relating to Rivers State, the former governor denied any involvement in influencing the election outcome, saying he was not present during the polls and played no role in the conduct of the exercise. He maintained that his political structure in the state remains intact and formidable.

Wike also explained the Peoples Democratic Party’s inability to participate in the election, noting that by the time a Federal High Court judgment directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconnect a caretaker committee, the electoral process had already been completed.

He questioned what the party would have contested at that stage, arguing that the timing of the ruling made participation practically impossible.

On suggestions that aggrieved politicians could have contested on another platform such as the African Democratic Congress, Wike said dissatisfaction with election outcomes should be addressed through the tribunal rather than public complaints.

“If they are not satisfied, let them go to the tribunal. If the election is cancelled, it can be repeated. That will not be anything different,” he said.

The minister further criticised vague campaign promises, cautioning politicians against repeatedly telling voters “when we come” without outlining realistic plans. He warned that leadership should be anchored on preparation and sincerity, not empty rhetoric.

Drawing comparisons with past political transitions, Wike recalled how the All Progressives Congress (APC) once operated as a formidable opposition with established structures across states, enabling it to successfully challenge the then-ruling party.

He concluded by attributing frequent party defections to personal ambition rather than ideology, saying such practices undermine consistency and transparency in the democratic process.