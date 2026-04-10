Don’t Blame Tinubu, Hunger Is Universal, Says Zack Orji

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has criticised Nigerians who oppose President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing many of forming opinions based on unverified social media content rather than factual research.

Speaking on the KaaTruths podcast, Orji recounted an encounter in the United Kingdom in which some individuals challenged him for supporting Tinubu.

He said, “Why would I not support him? Is he the president of my country? Do you want me not to support the president of my country if I am convinced that he is doing things in the right way?”

The actor maintained that he sees no reason to withdraw his support, stressing the need to give the administration time to implement its policies.

Orji also highlighted the challenges of reforms, noting that they often require dismantling existing systems to build new ones.

Advertisement

He said, “Nigerians do not research, they run with the things they see on social media and I will tell you that three-quarters of what you see on social media is not true. But you know the saying about giving a dog a bad name so that you can kill it. That is what is happening, people are not researching.”

Recounting his experience abroad, he added, “I was in the UK sometime last year and I was accosted by some people, ‘Why are you supporting this man? Why are you supporting Tinubu?’. I said why would I not support him? He is the president of my country, do you want me not to support the president of my country if I am convinced that he is doing things in the right way?

And if I am willing to be patient and allow him time? Reforms are not easy because reforms come to change the old order and bring a new order. But a lot of Nigerians, they do not do any research, they just run away with what they hear or the negative information that has been peddled and they start talking without knowledge.”

Orji further argued that the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration are beginning to yield results, claiming that the prices of food items are dropping significantly.

However, when the podcast host countered that many Nigerians are already experiencing economic hardship and hunger firsthand, the actor responded that “hunger is a universal issue and did not begin with the Tinubu administration”.

Advertisement

The Nollywood star had recently described Tinubu as the most qualified among those expected to contest Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.