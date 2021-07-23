Don’t Bribe Me With Cheques, Buhari Tells Contractors

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked contractors not to offer him cheques which should be channeled to helping the less privileged in the country.

Buhari said this during his Sallah visit to the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar.

This is based on a statement released on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Buhari said, “I don’t want your cheque. Go and assist our communities instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers, including his office.

“We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities.

“We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country. From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into a political crisis. We had a 30 month civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives.

“We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them.”