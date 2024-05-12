‘Don’t Carry Drugs To Mecca’- Sokoto Govt Organises Sensitization Programmes For Intending Pilgrims

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Sokoto State government has organised sensitization campaigns for its 2024 intending pilgrims across all the twenty-three local governments of the state, with officials warning against acts of immorality in the holy land of Mecca.

The event which kicked off on Saturday in Gidan Madi area of Tangaza LGA was to create awareness on how to have a successful hajj.

Members from the Da’awah committee which was led by Sheik Salisu Imam Isa highlighted the way a successful hajj should be conducted.

In his welcome address the Sole Administrator of Tangaza LGA, Hon. Isa Salihu Bashir Kalanjeni applauded the state government for the gesture saying the exercise was timely and needful.

Kalanjeni also said his administration is very concerned about the successful conduct of the hajj.

“There are people that we engaged at the local government level to sensitise our pilgrims apart from the ones sent by the state government.

“We at the local government level we will do everything possible to meet up with all the needs of our pilgrims.We have 305 pilgrims out of which five are officials of the local government. All necessary arrangements for their welfare is in order

“We will make sure that we complement the efforts of the state government to give our pilgrims the best in terms of accommodation, food and their health.

“We’re so much aware of the security challenges in some of our villages therefore we have made all the necessary arrangements for their safety during their journey to Sokoto where they will take off from and when they are back,” he noted.

In his lecture to the pilgrims, the Deputy Director Da’awa, Malam Umar Faruk Suleiman warned the pilgrims to desist from any kind of act that will bring problems or lead to trouble in the holy land

Faruk cautions the pilgrims not to engage in any form of immorality in the holy land especially anything that has to do with smuggling of drugs.

Abubakar Aminu, one of the intending pilgrims thank the state government for conducting such event

“We are happy that the government is doing this. Alot of such, this will be our first time of going to hajj therefore there is need to enlighten us on how to conduct our act of worship,” he said.

Mariya Umar, another pilgrim, commended the effort of the local government chairman saying that the LGA has always been with them right from when they started paying for the holy visit.