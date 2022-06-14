Don’t Deceive Tinubu, Ebonyi People Will Decide Who To Vote- PDP Replies Umahi

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, not to be deceived by the statement credited to Governor David Umahi that he will get bulk votes from Ebonyi State in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Chika Nwoba Chika, in Abakaliki, said Gov Umahi is not the spokesperson of the generality of Ebonyi people, as such does not have the locus standi to direct the people on how to vote.

Governor Umahi had during a Swearing-In ceremony for five new commissioners, Head of Service, and some coordinators of development centres, at the new Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki, tasked stakeholders not to support mushroom political Parties, especially Peter Obi’s Labour Party.

Umahi also called on the citizens of the state not to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

According to the statement: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State has been drawn to a statement credited to the Governor, Engr David Umahi, wherein he said that Ebonyi people wouldn’t vote for the PDP presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, but would vote for the APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It should be known to the general public that David Umahi is not the spokesperson of the generality of the people of Ebonyi State and as such, doesn’t have the locus standi to say whom and whom Ebonyi citizens are going to vote for.

“As a political party, we wish to charge Mr. Umahi to put his house, APC, in Ebonyi State in order, so that the party can have a gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“A man whose house is on fire doesn’t run after rodents. Ebonyi citizens of voting age are very wise and know where to lay their hands in the time of rain. Without mincing words, Ebonyi is a PDP state and this status will be upheld beyond 2023.

“We wish to inform Nigerians to discard that statement from Umahi, as he spoke in the emotion of a politician who failed woefully in the just concluded presidential primary election of the APC.

“We urge Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to reckon on the assurances of the defeated political general, whose booths are a modicum of manure in the soil of the Eagles Square.”