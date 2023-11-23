Don’t Disgrace Nigeria, Minister Warns As 83 Scholars Depart For Morocco

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has urged 83 Nigerians awarded with Moroccan scholarships not to disgrace the country but conduct themselves in an exemplary manner.

The minister who gave the admonition while presiding over the departure of Morocco Scholars at a pre-departure briefing in Abuja on Thursday, told the scholars to make their parents and Nigeria proud by being worthy ambassadors in the country of their studies.

The students who were awarded scholarships under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) 2023/2024 academic session, will be departing Nigeria on November 23 and 24, 2023.

The first batch of Scholars are scheduled to take off today while the second batch will be leaving tomorrow.

The Minister said the scholars had successfully completed the Mandatory nine months French Language Training Programme at various Centres “Alliance Francaise” in Nigeria for the 2022/2023 academic year and now fully prepared for departure to Morocco for their main academic courses for the 2023/2024 academic session

He said their success in being chosen as scholars for the programme is a reflection of academic brilliance as well as the efforts of their Teachers and parents.

“I, therefore, want to first congratulate your parents for imbibing in your values and ethics that made you embrace your learning with commitment. I also congratulate your Teachers, some who might be here, for providing you with necessary knowledge that qualified you for this scholarship.

“Your selection as scholars is part of a broader plan of deepening the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which ensures that brilliant Nigerians, especially those that cannot afford to study programmes that are not readily available in Nigeria, are supported to get necessary knowledge, skills and competences that would be useful in Nigeria’s development agenda.

“I am happy to inform you that despite the global economic meltdown, the number of our development partners have increased and many of them now offer scholarships to Nigeria.

“The active countries include Hungary, China, Russia, Algeria, Romania, Morocco, Serbia, Mexico, Egypt and Venezuela, others not very active include Macedonia, Poland, South Korea, Greece, Japan and Turkey,” he said.

The minister also advised the scholars not to see the scholarship as a freedom, adding that Nigeria is investing a lot in them and expect that the returns of the investment would manifest in them coming back to help move the nation forward.

He enjoined the parents of the awardees to always uphold them in prayers and encourage them with sound advice at all times.

