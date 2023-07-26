Don’t Duplicate Projects Like NDDC, Senate Warns North East Dev Commission

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Wednesday warned members of the North East Development Commission, NEDC, not to tow the line of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in duplicating projects it intends to undertake across the zone.

Advertisement

This warning was handed down by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio during confirmation of the board of the NEDC.

The Senate had dissolved into the committee of the whole to admit Paul Tarfa, nominated as chairman of the board of the commission and his team into the chamber to consider their nomination.

While admonishing the commission on what to do, Akpabio harped on attitudinal and management change in order for the Commission to deliver on its mandate.

“Don’t duplicate projects. Don’t be like the Niger Delta Development Commission, which used to duplicate boreholes,” Akpabio tasked the commission.

He said they should liaise with appropriate stakeholders to ensure the Commission does not do what the senators, House members or states do in the areas of intervention.

Advertisement

Akpabio had a running battle with the NDDC board when he was minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The commission ran into several troubles concerning its composition and financial management forcing then President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the board on a few occasions.

The 9th Senate also had extended its invitation to Akpabio over extra budgetary spending without approval in 2021, 2022 and 2023 but he failed to appear before the upper house tenure ended.

But presiding over plenary on Wednesday, Akpabio saw to the confirmation of Tarfa (Chairman, Adamawa) alongside Gambo Maikomo member (North -East Taraba), Abdullahi Abbas member (North -West Kano).

Also confirmed are Tsav Aondoana member (North- Central, Benue), Mutiu Lawal- Areh Member (South- West, Lagos), Samuel Onuigbo Member(South-East, Abia)

Advertisement

Others are Frank Owhor, member (South-South, Rivers), Mohammad Alkali (Managing Director, North -East Borno) Re-appointment, and Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs (North- East Bauchi).

The rest are Ahmed Yahaya Executive Director Operations, North -East Gombe, Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and Finance, (North -East, Yobe).

Tinubu had forwarded the names for confirmation after the previous Senate failed to see to their confirmation when Buhari had forwarded their names.

Akpabio said, “We pray that the commission will work to ameliorate the suffering of the people.”