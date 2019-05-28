Sponsored

Don’t Enroll Unqualified Graduates Into NYSC, DG Warns Varsities

Education
By Chibuzo Kalu
NYSC Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned universities not to enroll unqualified graduates into the service corps.

The director-general of corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this yesterday at a workshop organized for data entry officers from universities, as well as deployment and relocation officers from NYSC.

He said his action would serve as warning to other tertiary institutions in the country.

Ibrahim warned all the officers that unqualified graduates should not be enrolled in the forthcoming Batch B mobilisation in June.

He added that Online registration for the Batch ‘B’ prospective corps members is scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on June 12.

“Corps-producing institutions are warned not to enrol unqualified graduates into the mobilisation process of the scheme. I advise all of you, participants, not to fall into the temptation of unscrupulous elements that may want to truncate the mobilisation process,” he said.

“The NYSC will blacklist any corps-producing institution that is involved in fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates in order to serve as a deterrent to others. As leaders, do the right thing. Let us maintain good integrity and check your data correctly.”

However, he said the scheme is a compulsory one-year service period for graduates of tertiary institutions.

