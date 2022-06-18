Don’t Exceed 100km Per Hour When Driving On Federal Roads, Buhari Warns Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday warned Nigerians not to exceed 100 kilometers per hour when driving on all federal roads in the country.

The President gave the warning at the commissioning and handover of Hadeija – Nguru Road, Phase II (Kirikasama-Nguru) in Jigawa State.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu at the event said his administration has done a lot in road infrastructure.

He added that while many of the federal highways in Nigeria are now motorable, Nigerians should avoid the temptations of driving recklessly on them and causing unnecessary accidents and deaths.

He said, “Our commitment to improving road transport infrastructure, our determination to improve the ease of doing business, create jobs and prosperity to lift people out of poverty brings us here today because the results of our investment are manifesting.

“I can confidently say that as we enter the final lap of the tenure of the Buhari administration we are also entering a season of completion and delivery of projects.

“As you can all see, we are handing over today the 33 Kilometre Road, which links Hadeijia-Kirikasama in Jigawa State. A very important Road that connects agrarian and trading communities to ease the movement of their farm products.

“By linking these communities together, this road becomes a critical component of our national road network.

“This road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if is well used and not abused, it should last for the designed service life.

“Road abuse takes many forms such as overloading of vehicles and trucks which accelerates pavement damage, spilling of petroleum products, which dissolves all the components and allows water to penetrate, and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places, that brings the onset of road failure from the shoulder.

“Now that we have this new and well-built road, we have duties to ourselves and to other road users.

One of those duties is to ensure that we drive in accordance with the law as stipulated in the Highway Code.

“Accordingly, for the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to reiterate that the maximum driving speed on this and other Federal Highways nationwide is 100km and no more.

“For your safety and that of other road users, I implore you not to exceed 100km per hour. We want you alive to witness and be part of the prosperity and promise of Nigeria.”

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who also spoke at the event said the road project is a prelude to other projects that will soon be commissioned in the country.

He listed some of them as Delta for Isoko Ring Road Section II covering Aviara – Uzere; Yobe for Section II and Phase I of the Nguru – Gashua – Bayamari Road covering Gashua to Bayamari; Section I, Phase II covering Nguru to Gashua; Nasarawa for Lafia – Obi – Awe – Tunga Road and Gombe for Phase II of the Gombe – Numan –Yola Road covering Gombe – Kaltungo.

These projects, he stated, represent major investment in road transport infrastructure, which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.

“They are visible and incontrovertible Assets in proof of what Nigeria’s resources are invested in, from a combination of our earned resources, and borrowings.

“This occasion affords the opportunity to restate that in addition to other innovative sources of funding, our Budgetary provisions are also being diligently applied to complete projects such as these,” he added.

He commended the Ministry of Finance, and the members of the National Assembly, especially the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Works in the 8th and 9th Assembly for their support.