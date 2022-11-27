‘Don’t Expect Candidates To Give You Money’- Activist Tells Benue Electorate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Frank Tietie Esq, the Executive Director, of Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), Abuja, on Sunday, charged the electorate, particularly in Benue State not to look for money from political candidates but to focus on supporting credible politicians at the 2023 general elections.

Tietie, a lawyer who hails from Ughelli, Delta State, and heads the civil society group, gave the advice after gracing a fundraising dinner at A-Class Place, Abuja, held for the

governorship campaign of Prof Bem Angwe, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Benue State.

The event drew party officials and supporters from across various fields.

Angwe, who once served as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), is aiming at disloging the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.

Tietie Esq, who is planning a human rights fiesta at the NHRC in December, donated N250,000 towards Angwe’s campaign while urging others to follow suit.

In a statement made available to our Correspondent on Sunday, Tietie was of the view that with his personal knowledge about the NNPP candidate and his feat at the NHRC, Benue will get good leadership under his tenure.

He wrote after making his donation,”

“Every sincere and clean candidate like Bem, currently a university lecturer who hasn’t illegally stashed away money, would need his supporters to fund his elections. “Don’t expect candidates to give you money to support them rather support those you believe in, with your heart and money.

“For good men like Bem to stand and win elections against money bags, we need to support them with donations, no matter how small. “They need to pay for campaign adverts and erect billboards. Campaigns cost money. Let’s change the paradigm and save Nigerian politics.

“Benue has a chance for a brighter future with Prof. Bem Angwe of the NNPP.”

At the national level, the NNPP is led by its presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , a former governor of Kano State.

Part of Kwankwaso’s manifesto include plans to replicate his infrastructural and education feats in Kano across Nigeria.