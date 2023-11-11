Don’t Recruit Thugs To Kill The People You Want To Govern, Jonathan Tells Politicians
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on politicians to embrace peace and refrain from activities capable of truncating Saturday’s elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.
He stated this in a message he signed ahead of the polls.
It reads, “Let us refrain from all activities that will jeopardise the collective peace and stability of our states and our country. A man who means well for his people would not recruit thugs to maim and kill the very people he wants to govern.”
He maintained his mantra that “nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen”, adding that, “Let us resist the temptation and inducements that may be deployed as agents of destruction.”
The former president further stated that, “For democracy to endure and be impactful, we must ensure that the leadership recruitment process, especially elections, is credible, transparent, fair and peaceful.
“I urge the electoral management body, security agencies and other stakeholders to be professional and patriotic in the discharge of their responsibilities during and after the election.”
According to him, “Democracy draws its strength from the people; let us work to strengthen the confidence of the people by ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful and transparent. It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to allow the people to choose their leaders peacefully. That way, our democracy will grow and become sustainable.”