Don’t Sell Your Votes, Segun Oni Tells Ekiti Electorate Ahead Of Saturday Poll

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has appealed to the electorate in the state not to sell their votes in the Saturday governorship election.

Oni said selling their votes would amount to subscribing to another four years of hunger and insecurity while advising them to choose wisely.

The SDP governorship candidate said this while receiving six political parties which adopted him and promised to vote for him in Saturday election.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the spokesman for Ekiti Build Back Better, Mr Idowu Adelusi.

He said the governorship candidates of the six political parties had also stepped down for Oni with a promise to mobilise their supporters for him.

The political parties and their leaders are: Action Alliance (AA), Mr Lanre Anifowoshe; African Action Congress (AAC), Mr Adekolu; Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Prince Adeuyi; All Peoples Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Rufus Afolabi; Youth Democratic Party of Nigeria (YDPN); Mr Segun Balogun and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Adebayo Ademola Emmanuel.

The leaders of the six political parties were quoted to have said that they would do everything to make sure Oni emerges the winner of the poll.

The SDP flag bearer expressed joy at the decision of the parties declaring the step as a welcome development.

Oni said, “I want Ekiti people to come out en mass on Saturday, June 18, to vote for me and elect me as their governor.

“There will be adequate security for you. The security personnel will not allow intimidation and harassment of the people to freely exercise their voting rights.

“The desire to remove the All Progressives Congress -led government and free Ekiti from abject poverty, backwardness and free government workers from perpetual slavery is a joint project of all us.

“We all have roles to play. Don’t stay back. Be counted to be among the group of ‘Ekiti Koya, O to ge!.

“You need to use your vote, which is your power, to determine your future. Don’t sell your vote. If you sell your vote to the APC, you have called for another four years of suffering and slavery.”