‘Don’t Send Us Back To Zamfara’ — Abuja Kilishi Traders Beg Wike To Relocate Them

In the wake of a demolition exercise that displaced them from an undeveloped land behind the Area 1 Shopping Complex in Abuja, some Kilishi sellers have appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to provide them an alternative place to do their business.

While some of the traders claimed not to have received any prior notice regarding the demolition exercise, others said the Federal Capital Territory Administration only informed them of plans to clean up the place.

Speaking in separate interviews with THE WHISTLER, the traders voiced concerns about the prevailing high levels of insecurity in their home states which have deterred them from returning home.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the popular Kilishi spot where the traders claimed to have been conducting their business for nearly 30 years in makeshift stalls, was demolished on September 18, 2023.

Kilishi is a dried spicy beef similar to jerky made from cow, sheep or goat meat in Nigeria.

Prior to the demolition, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had during a meeting with the traders revealed plans to remove attached shops, unauthorized constructions, and parking lots that had rendered the vicinity around the complex impassable.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the Kilishi market’s location was initially designated as a parking area to support the shopping complex, based on the revised 2018 FCT masterplan.

Rabiu Nasuru, one of the Kilishi vendors at the Area 1 shopping complex, said while the government had stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the area, there had been no mention of demolition plans.

Nasuru lamented, “The government told us to keep the place clean so that passersby would appreciate it but never informed us of a demolition.”

He added, “I’m disheartened by the demolition, but we hope the government will relocate us when they finish their work because I have no plans to return to my home state, Zamfara, where there is no peace. Abuja is now my home because this is where I earn a livelihood.”

Rabiu Nasuru, one of the Kilishi traders

Bello Musa, echoing Nasuru’s sentiment, affirmed their determination to continue selling Kilishi in the area, with fellow traders.

“We won’t go,” Musa declared, asking, “What do they expect us to do? We will continue to stay here; we won’t leave, and we won’t resort to criminal activities. While some people are causing havoc in the bush, the government hasn’t dealt with them. Instead, they are pursuing those who are simply trying to make an honest living. If we can’t sell our market, what are we supposed to do? Should we turn to crime?”

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, Lawali Abubarka, Chairman of the Kilishi Traders Association, appealed to the government to consider relocating them to their original location once their work in the current area was completed.

Abubarka remarked, “I was in Zamfara when I heard about the demolition. We discussed it with the market management, and they expressed their intention to organize the area for us, which we agreed to. If the government promises to relocate us after they finish their work, then the demolition can be seen in a different light.

“We appeal to them to bring us back to the market when they’re done because we’ve spent over thirty years here, selling this Kilishi. We’re not in conflict with the government; we’re requesting that they consider us so we can continue our business and cooperate with any necessary measures. We’re here to earn a living and address our challenges.”

Abubarka emphasized that Kilishi was their only source of income, with many exporting the beef jerky to various countries.

According to him, they consistently paid their monthly dues to the government, even before their stalls were demolished.

“All we’re asking is for the government to consider us. We’ve been here for a long time, and we faithfully paid all the monthly fees they required. We had at least 70 stalls in the market before it was demolished, and each vendor paid a monthly fee of N2000.”

Furthermore, Abubarka highlighted the fluctuating nature of the Kilishi business, which sometimes yielded substantial profits and at other times was less lucrative. He explained.

“This Kilishi business has its ups and downs. On good days, we can make up to N100,000, and on bad days, we struggle to earn N10,000. Many people purchase Kilishi here and export it to countries like Canada, the UK, the United States, and Dubai.”

Other stakeholders in the complex, including buyers and neighboring businesses, expressed their concerns over the sudden demolition and its impact.

They called on the government to consider traders, emphasizing the importance of the Kilishi sellers in the local economy.