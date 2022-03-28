‘Don’t Set Abia State On Fire’– Senator Warns Gov Ikpeazu On Zoning

The senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, T.A Orji, has warned Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led Peoples Democratic Party not to set Abia State on fire by giving the governorship ticket to other senatorial districts apart from Abia North.

The PDP had on Saturday, anounced that it had zoned the party’s governorship ticket to Abia Central and Abia North Districts with the excuse that both zones have the highest number of aspirants for the number one position.

But in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Orji asked the party to rethink the decision in the interest of peace.

The former Abia State governor said only Abia North deserve the ticket in 2023, warning that anything contrary could set the state on fire.

The statement reads in part:

“My Attention has been drawn to the news on Social Media Platforms and Handles concerning Abia State Governorship and where it is zoned to.

“Let me state categorically clear that my earlier position on the subject matter remains sacrosanct and unambiguous.

“All those working to set Abia State on fire should toe the path of peace, do a rethink and sustain the peace we have been savouring as God’s Own State.”