Don’t Shoot To Injure, Shoot To Kill Any Who Attacks Prisons – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has instructed officers of the Nigerian Custodial Centres to shoot dead anybody who attempts to attack any of its facilities.

Aregbesola said the incessant attacks on the custodial.centres in the country must stop, saying henceforth, any attempt to attack any prison would be met with brutal resistance.

He said this on Monday while inspecting the Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan. He also inspected the new custodial centre at Olomi area of the town.

The minister said, “The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility. Make this facility impregnable.

“It is a red zone, dangerous zone. Whoever attempts to breach the security here is already dead. He must not live to tell the story. Other people will tell his or her story.

“Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don’t shoot to injure, shoot to kill. Don’t shoot to disable, shoot to kill.

“This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people.

“We will do our best regarding your welfare to ensure effective service.

I must commend your work for not recording any case of COVID-19 in your facility.

” But most importantly, you must be effective in preventing the penetration of this facility. You must have the capacity to repel viciously any attempt to penetrate this facility.”