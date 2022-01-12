Don’t Stop Prospective Members From Joining Our Party, Gov Uzodimma Tells Imo APC Executives

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has tasked the leadership of the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) on inclusion and accommodation of existing and prospective members of the party.

Uzodinma made the call while hosting the party leadership at the new exco chamber of the government house in Owerri, the state capital.

He said the party is open to accommodate progressive minded Nigerians and that no one should be stopped from joining the party.

“We have continued to fortify the cohesion and principles of internal democracy that has kept our great party united as I met with the party leadership structure across the State today in furtherance to this.

“Our party remains open to accommodate every progressive minded Nigerian as we continue to deliver on our mandate to the good people of Imo State.

“I therefore encouraged the party officials at all levels starting from the booths, to ensure a holistic inclusion of every member and never to reject any prospective members.”