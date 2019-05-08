‘Don’t Think You’re Talented Because You Have Good Streaming Numbers’ – Burna Boy

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Timini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has taken to social media to share his opinion on good streaming numbers.

Recall that the ‘Ye’ crooner implied that the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Tekno, Tiwa Savage and a few others don’t know what they are getting themselves into as he claims international deals are toxic for Nigerian Artistes.

The singer, took to his Instagram stories to say that good streaming numbers don’t make you talented.

He wrote, “This streaming s**t be making people think they’re actually talented (laughs). If joke things like ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Gangnam style’ can do more numbers than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected (because) cuz of your streaming numbers.

“Everyone with real working brains knows what is a joke and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk nor dey reveal all. Time will reveal all.”