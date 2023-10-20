Don’t Use Our Name To Warn Defaulters, EFCC Warns Loan Sharks

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday issued a warning to loan sharks against using its name to threaten loan defaulters into paying their loans.

The Commission also said it does not issue arrest warrants on loan defaulters.

EFCC said, “The attention of the EFCC, has been drawn to some contrived documents on ‘Arrest Warrant Processing’, ‘Loan Fraud Escalation’ and others, being circulated by some loan companies, purportedly issued by the Commission against loan defaulters.

“Authors of such documents are falsely linking their threats against loan defaulters to the Commission.”

EFCC therefore advised the public to be wary of such claims. It said “as a rule, the EFCC does not issue arrest warrants on loan defaulters.

“Loan companies linking the Commission to their loan recovery efforts should desist from such fraudulent engagements as the EFCC may stop at nothing to bring them to book,” EFCC said.