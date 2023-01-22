Don’t Vote For Thieves, Tired People, Obi Says At Kaduna Rally 

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria’s presidency requires physical and mental energy to run.

Speaking during his campaign rally in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna, on Saturday, Obi restated that the Presidential Villa is not a retirement home for old and tired people.

The former Anambra state governor, who was in company of his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba – Ahmed, said he and his running mate are passionate about serving Nigeria and not making money.

“The reason why people quarrel is because of transactions. I have no reason for self-enrichment, God has given me enough. I am content. Those who steal government money abuse God’s grace. We want to work for this country. There is no other thing we need,” Obi said.

The LP candidate insisted that what Nigeria lacks are committed and competent leaders.

“We will fight corruption. Presidency requires physical and mental energy, and not a retirement home for old and tired people.

“There is nothing wrong with Nigeria, what is wrong is bad leadership. Our leaders have refused to rise above expectations,” he added.

“We need leadership, Datti and I will not shy away to secure Nigeria. We are promising Nigerians that after our leadership there will be a difference,” he added.