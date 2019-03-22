Don’t Waste Your Money On Election Tribunal, Govs Advise Atiku

Advertisement

The governors of Edo and Niger States have advised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar not to waste his money on a tribunal to contest the victory of president Muhammadu Buhari at the last presidential election.

The duo of Godwin Obaseki and Abubakar Bello who spoke after attending a closed door meeting with president Buhari in Abuja said Atiku was hallucinating with his claim that he defeated Buhari with a margin of 1.6 million votes at the last presidential polls.

“You heard the word, they are hallucinating,” Obaseki said separately, making reference to Atiku and the PDP.

On his part, Governor Bello advised Atiku not to waste his money on the tribunal as it would not award victory to him saying those advising him to challenge Buhari’s victory only want to rip him off.

Recall that days after the presidential polls, Atiku approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the poll.

An application filed by PDP and Atiku sought an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow them inspect materials used for the conduct of the poll.

The petitioners, through their lawyers, Chief Chris Uche (SAN ), filed the ex parte application before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal seating at the premises of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

They are through their application seeking the tribunal ’s order granting them permission to inspect the Voters Registers and other items used for the conduct of the election.