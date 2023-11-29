DPO’s Killing: Surrender Or We Fish You Out, Police Tell ‘2Baba’

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Police Command has called on the prime suspect in the death of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada East Local Government Area of the State, SP Bako Angbashin, to submit himself for investigation.

The call is coming days after Gift Okpara, also known as 2Baba suspected to be the gang leader of Iceland cult made a voice note which was aired at a popular radio station, 92.3 Nigeria Info, Port Harcourt, on Monday morning denying involvements in the death of SP Angbashim.

Advertisement

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara had earlier declared a manhunt and a reward of N100m to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the death of the DPO.

The Police Spokesman in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that justice demands fair hearing for all and called on 2baba to submit himself to authority.

She said, “The Rivers State Police Command has taken note of a recent radio announcement in which Gift David Okpara, also known as 2Baba, a notorious cultist and murder suspect wanted in connection with the killing of Superintendent of Police, SP Bako Angbashim, former DPO of Ahoada Police Division in Rivers State, denied his involvement in the tragic incident

“While the police acknowledge the denial made by Gift David, it is important to emphasize that the principle of justice demands a fair hearing for all parties involved.

Advertisement

”The police understand the importance of listening to the other party, and it is crucial to note that everyone is considered innocent until proven otherwise.

“As such, the Rivers State Police Command urges Gift David Okpara, aka 2Baba, to come forward and submit himself to the authorities, providing the opportunity to present evidence that could support his claims of innocence.

“The police are committed to upholding the principles of due process and are open to receiving any information that can aid in the ongoing investigation.

“It is imperative for Gift David Okpara to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a thorough and transparent resolution to this serious matter.”

Angbashim was killed on the 8th of September after his police team ran into an ambush at Odiemudie community in Ahoada East local government area of the state.