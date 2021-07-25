Dr Ezeife Heads Ohanaeze Delegation To Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra State, is to lead the delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at Monday’s trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Mazi Kanu will be arraigned before a federal high in Abuja on July 26 on matters bordering on treason, running a proscribed organisation, among others.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the president general of the apex Igbo group, Professor Gorge Obiozor; Joseph Ojobu, national legal adviser of Ohanaeze, and Goddy Uwazurike, a lawyer, are among those in the delegation of Ohanaeze.

Ohanaeze has meanwhile condemned some negative remarks on Chief Edwin Clark by some IPOB faithful.

They responded to Clark’s statement that Southsouth region of the country would not be part of Biafra.

Ohanaeze, in a release signed by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, its national publicity secretary, said such negative comments on the elder statesman were not in the Igbo culture.

According to him, “The old are deemed to represent the Igbo ancestors here on earth and thus are often celebrated. Let it be placed on record that Chief Clark is one of the few detribalized Nigerians with an unassailable love for the Igbo.

“He has in more than several ways demonstrated an intense passion for the Igbo. It was Chief Clark who facilitated the renovation and equipment of the Queens School, Enugu, with the state-of-the-arts facilities shortly after the Nigerian civil war.

“It was Clark, who has spoken vehemently against the Igbo marginalization and has propelled the concept of a president of Nigeria from the Southeast. It was Clark who had stated that the agitations by the Igbo are justified.

“It is important to urge our youths to refrain from remarks capable of putting the Igbo relationships with our highly valued neighbours in avoidable distress. The Igbo agitation, no doubt, is genuine but restraints, persuasions and cordial inter-ethnic relations are required to sustain the supports of other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“The leaders of the Southeast, Southsouth, Southwest and Middle-Belt converged and chose Chief Clark as their leader because of his sterling qualities. I must also add that one of the most cherished of his enviable leadership qualities is the exceptional courage of his innermost convictions and the ability to speak truth to power.”