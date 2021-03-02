Drama As 5 Women Claim To Be Mother Of Child At Abuja Panel

56 SHARES Share Tweet

There was drama at Tuesday’s sitting of the Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violation by the defunct SARS and other units of the police in Abuja has five women presented themselves as mother of one Elijah Tanko.

However, a Consultant Pathologist at Asokoro District Hospital Abuja, Dr Kelvin Nwabueze, who was familiar with the development told the panel that he had conducted a DNA test on the ladies namely; Tanko Esther Asibi (40),Ike Ifeyinwa Vera (35), Opara Rosemary Chdiebere (48), Jamiu Muyinat (38) while adding that one other woman later showed up to lay same claim on the child.

Esther Tanko had alleged abduction and enforced disappearance of the child against one Chioma in October 9, 2019.

Desmond (IPO), Defunct SARS, FCT, Commissioner of Police, FCT Command Abuja and Inspector General of Police were respondents in the matter.

According to Esther, she noticed her missing son was among photos which went viral on social media and as such, approached the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to lay a complain.

But the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team called for a DNA test so as to prove the true mother of the child.

In his testimony before the panel on Tuesday, Nwabueze said that samples of the child and the respective women were captured and sent to Lagos for analysis.

He added that the maternity investigation showed that Rosemary Chidiebere was the biological mother of the said child.

Following the results, he said he had advised the police to announce that the mother of the child had been located.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stated that the panel adjourned the case ” to 7 April 2021 for submission of written address.”