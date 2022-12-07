Drama As Ibom Air Compensates Angry Passengers With ‘Light Refreshment’ After Flight Cancellation

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s aviation crisis has taken a worse shape as Passengers on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport were left stranded as their flights were either cancelled or delayed.

THE WHISTLER understands that the waiting section of the airport was filled with close to a thousand stranded air passengers.

It is understood that no arrival or departure of flight was announced from 1:00pm till 4:00pm

The affected passengers who spoke to THE WHISTLER lamented that the announcements made by airlines during the period were for flight that were rescheduled or cancelled.

Nigerian airlines are facing challenges of maintaining aircraft caused by foreign exchange shortages.

Most carriers now have fewer planes to run their daily flight operations.

They are also battling the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel which had pushed the price of air ticket to around N70,000 for economic tickets.

Christian Chukwu, a passenger at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport who spoke to the website said the experience was frustrating.

Chukwu said, “ I was supposed to fly by 3pm but they said it’s 5:30pm, despite arriving this airport by 2:00pm. Because of the issues of delay with Air Peace, I decided to fly Aero and they had to cancel their flight outrightly while others were delayed.

“Aero pretended as if they had some good news and invited their passengers to check-in counter, When we got there, they dropped the bombshell of cancellation. Throughout the three hours I waited, there were no departures from all airlines.

“Ibom Air at some point had to invite passengers to come for a ‘light refreshment’ because they know people have been frustrated.

“At this point the whole airport burst into laughter when they announced the light refreshment.”

Meanwhile, Aero invited their passengers to the check-in counter only to announce they cancelled the flight.