Drama As Messi Leads Argentina To Semi-Finals After Victory Over Netherlands

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lionel Messi’s World Cup dreams has received a boost after Argentina’s win over the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Argentina sealed the game with a 4-3 win.

Argentina are a match away from the finals as they will face Croatia in the Semi-final match.

Netherlands began the match with a head-to-head edge against Argentina with 4 wins and 2 draws in 9 games.

In the 2014 edition of the competition, Argentina defeated the Netherlands on penalties.

Messi Celebrates Goal Against Netherlands

Advertisement

But the two-time champions are looking for their third with Lionel Messi at the forefront of the quest.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had sai that the Qatar World Cup might be his last for Argentina.

The closest that Argentina has reached in recent times was in 2014 when they ended up as runners-up to Germany.

They were also knocked out in the round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Netherlands were dominant in possession at the start but Argentines were ahead on shots on goals.

The Argentines showed their technical superiority when Messi gave a mysterious pass that was sent into the net by Nahuel Molina after 35 minutes of play.

This is the 24-year-old’s first goal in the World Cup