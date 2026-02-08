Drama At Antfield As Manchester City Defeat Liverpool

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester City produced a breathtaking late comeback to defeat their hosts, Liverpool 2–1, at Anfield, in a match packed with controversy, momentum swings, and title-race implications.

The game burst into life in the 74th minute when Liverpool’s Dominic Szoboszlai whipped home a stunning free kick to send the Anfield crowd into raptures and put the hosts ahead. With time ticking away, it looked like the Reds were on course for a vital three points.

But the City, as they so often do, refused to lie down.

Just ten minutes later, Bernardo Silva struck the equaliser for the visitors, swinging the momentum firmly in Pep Guardiola’s favour.

City pushed relentlessly in search of a winner, and their pressure was rewarded deep into stoppage time.

In the 93rd minute, Erling Haaland calmly converted from the penalty spot to complete a dramatic comeback and silence the home supporters.

The drama did not end there. Moments later, goalscorer Szoboszlai saw red after a late foul on Haaland, compounding a frustrating evening for Liverpool and capping off a chaotic finale.

The victory breathes fresh life into Manchester City’s Premier League title charge, as they now sit just six points behind leaders Arsenal. For Liverpool, the defeat leaves them sixth on the table with 39 points, their hopes now firmly set on securing European football rather than mounting a title challenge.

Anfield witnessed pure madness and once again, City walked away with everything.