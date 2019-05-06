DRAMA! Pastor Sends Gang To Kidnap Fellow Pastor In Edo [VIDEO]

Advertisement

Church members of the Building Faith Prophetic and Deliverance Ministry in Auchi, Edo state, last week Wednesday, foiled an attempt by a gang to kidnap their General Overseer, Prophet Isaac Abraham.

The suspected kidnappers ­­- numbering four ­­­– were said to have stormed the church during a weekly counseling and deliverance service to kidnap the prophet when youths in the church apprehended two of them while the other two escaped.

The suspects reportedly stormed the church with two vehicles and were said to be armed.

In a coverage by the Nigerian Television Authority, two of the suspects apprehended by youths in the church confessed to have been sent by one Pastor Emeka to kidnap Abraham. One of the vehicles they came in was also vandalized by the youths.

Emeka, according to one of the suspects, paid N200, 000 each to four of the gang members who carried out the failed operation. Both men of God were said be having differences over an undisclosed matter.

