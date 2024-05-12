Drinking Fake Alcohol Can Lead To Kidney Failure, Death, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Following the arrest of one Chinedu Okafor, who was allegedly operating an illegal alcohol factory in the Badagry area of Lagos State, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against consumption of fake alcohol.

The agency said that drinking of fake alcohol can cause slow breathing, abdominal pain, adding that it can lead to kidney failure and death.

According to NAFDAC, methanol, a substance which can be used in fake vodka, may cause permanent blindness.

“Drinking adulterated alcohol can cause nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness, and dizziness, blue tinged or pale skin, irregular or slow breathing, low body temperature, unconsciousness or passing out. It can also lead to kidney and liver failure or even death. Methanol, a substance which can be used in fake vodka, may cause permanent blindness,” a statement by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, said on Sunday.

Citing a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, NAFDAC stated that more than three million people have died globally as a result of alcohol poisoning.

Also citing a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), it said that one in every 10 cancer cases in Nigeria is traceable to alcohol and 4.7 percent of overall cancer cases in the country in 2019 has connection with consumption of fake alcohol.

NAFDAC urged Nigerians to always scrutinize branded drinks to avoid consuming fake alcohol.

The agency advised Nigerians to buy only NAFDAC registered drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars and supermarkets, stressing that if a product is being sold well below its normal price, it is probably fake.

NAFDAC also highlighted the importance of looking out for the contact information and address of the manufacturer, urging consumers to beware of bad smells.

"While urging Nigerians to remain vigilant, the agency is also tasking consumers to always scrutinize branded drinks to distinguish them from counterfeits before consuming them. NAFDAC wishes to advise that members of the public should shine their eyes and think about the 4 Ps (place, price, packaging and product) before buying of alcohol," the agency said.

“The DG, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye reiterated that NAFDAC will continue to ensure that the level of counterfeit products nationwide is brought to the nearest minimum so that our people will continue to consume only healthy and safe products.

“The public is enjoined to report any suspicious activity of illegal producers of adulterated products or similar activities to the nearest NAFDAC office nationwide,” it added.