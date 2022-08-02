Drive Food Revolution To Feed Nigerians, Buhari Directs NASENI

Economy
By Kasarahchi Aniagolu
Muhammadu-Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure to stimulate food revolution to feed Nigerians and industries.

The Executive Vice-chairman of NASENI, Mohammed Haruna confirmed the directive during the innovative ceremony for the construction of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute AMEDI in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He stated that siting AMEDI in Nasarawa was part of the directives given to the agency by the President to develop farming and food processing using technology.

He said, “This institute is instructed to build on this success and serve as a pilot site for the implementation of the agreement between Nigeria and the Czech Republic on agriculture as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Working closely with the Technology Agency of Czech Republic, NASENI and AMEDI Lafia will research, develop equipment, and train ordinary Nigerians and professionals in the fields of Agriculture, food production, harvest and post-harvest, processing technologies, food preservation and packaging.

“This revolution is done by the Presidential Implementation Committee to develop and enhance food technology.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, commended the federal government for the establishment of AMEDI, stating that it will help in creating wealth and alleviating poverty in the country.

He said, “This project is geared towards transforming the agricultural sector into an industrial hub, through job creation, youth empowerment, skills acquisition for value addition.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Development Strategies, Abdullahi Omaki representing the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari at the event assured Nigerians that the present administration would continue to leverage on science and technology to drive agricultural development in the country.

1 Comment
