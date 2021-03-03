Driver Bags 9 Months’ Imprisonment For Assaulting FRSC Operative

39 SHARES Share Tweet

An Upper Area Court sitting in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, Wednesday, convicted a road traffic offender, one Mr Suaga J. Terkumbur, for assaulting an operative of the Federal Road Safety Corps who was carrying out his lawful duty along Wannune—Gboko road on 9th January 2021.

The court was presided over by Aaga Torkaa.



Our correspondent gathered that the offender was convicted on a three-count charge, which resulted in his being sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

He was however given an option of N9, 000.00 fine.

The court also gave the convict other conditions for bail, including the payment of the sum of N25,000.00 being the medical bill accrued as a result of the injuries he inflicted on the marshal operative during the assault, and another sum of N5,000.00 as compensation for the uniform of the operative that he tore.

The court added that the offender’s impounded vehicle would only be released by the FRSC after the duration of 30 days from the date of the judgment after meeting all conditions as read during the judgment.

Reacting to the judgement, the corps marshal, FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the judgment.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer, Mr Oyeyemi also ‘vowed to put an end to knockdown and indiscriminate assault on FRSC personnel on the highway’, and pledged ‘to ensure the security of all personnel on patrol operations, traffic control, public enlightenment and rescue services’.

The corps also warned motorists ‘who derive pleasure in knocking down, assaulting and molesting FRSC personnel to desist from the inhuman act as the corps will always hunt them down and ensure that the law takes its due course’.