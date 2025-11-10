Driver Left Unconscious After Jeep Rammed Into Mini-Bus In Lagos

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A commercial minibus driver was rendered unconscious on Monday after a Toyota Highlander Jeep, allegedly driving against traffic, collided violently with his vehicle along Kudirat Abiola Way by Clay Bus Stop, inward Radio Junction on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

It was gathered that the Highlander Jeep was speeding through a one-way lane when it rammed head-on into the oncoming commercial mini-bus (popularly known as a Korope in the Southwest)

The impact of the collision left the minibus driver unconscious and both vehicles badly damaged.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said LASTMA officers, who arrived at the scene within minutes, quickly initiated rescue efforts, providing first aid to the injured driver before facilitating his transfer to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

LASTMA officials later invited operatives from the Alausa Police Division to take over the case for investigation. The Highlander Jeep was towed to the LASTMA Yard in Alausa, while the minibus was moved to the Alausa Police Division for further examination.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Highlander Jeep, driven at an excessive and unlawful speed while traversing a prohibited one-way corridor, violently rammed into the oncoming commercial minibus, resulting in a devastating impact that left the minibus driver unconscious and both vehicles severely damaged,” Adebayo said.

To prevent further incidents and ease traffic flow, he said LASTMA temporarily cordoned off the scene before clearing the wreckage and reopening the route for normal vehicular movement.

Reacting to the incident, LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condemned the act of driving against traffic, describing it as “a conscious act of lethal negligence tantamount to attempted manslaughter.”

“Driving in the opposite direction of traffic is as deadly as wielding a weapon,” he said.

“Any motorist who willfully violates the one-way restriction is not merely breaching the law but deliberately endangering the lives of innocent road users. Such behaviour will continue to attract the most severe sanctions under the law.”

Bakare-Oki reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to enforcing traffic discipline and ensuring that reckless motorists face the full wrath of the law.

He also wished the injured driver a speedy recovery and commended LASTMA officials for their swift intervention, which helped prevent further casualties and restore normal traffic flow.

THE WHISTLER reports that in February, a driver, allegedly fleeing from officers of LASTMA at Ile-Epo bus stop, knocked down two students of Government College, Agege, who were on their way home from school.

The victims, siblings aged 12 and 15, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Orile-Agege General Hospital for treatment.

Sadly, the 12-year-old succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical care, while the 15-year-old was later transferred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for further treatment.

According to an X user (@objectvmedia), the driver of a black Toyota Camry was being chased by LASTMA officers when the tragic incident occurred.

However, LASTMA clarified that the driver, after illegally encroaching on the BRT lane, noticed its officers managing traffic ahead. In a desperate attempt to evade detection, he accelerated uncontrollably, lost control of his vehicle, and struck the two students.