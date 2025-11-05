Driver Rams Into Pedestrians On French Island, Five Injured

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Frenchman on Wednesday rammed his car into pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron Island, off France’s Atlantic coast, injuring five people before being arrested.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who visited the island, said the suspect deliberately struck several people during a 35-minute rampage that began around 8:40 a.m. local time.

“An individual driving his vehicle went on a journey during which he deliberately hit several people who were in his path, either on bicycles or on foot,” Nunez told reporters.

Officials said five people were injured in total, two of them seriously, including the parliamentary assistant of a far-right National Rally lawmaker. Earlier reports suggesting nine victims were later revised downward.

Nunez confirmed that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” — Arabic for “God is Greatest” — when he was taken into custody, but said it was too early to draw conclusions about his motive.

“That is one element among others being examined,” he said, noting that the investigation was being handled by the local prosecutor’s office in La Rochelle, while the national anti-terrorism unit was monitoring developments.

According to local authorities, the 35-year-old suspect is a fisherman and resident of Dolus-d’Oleron, a quiet island community popular with tourists in summer.

The mayor of Dolus-d’Oleron, Thibault Brechkoff, confirmed the man’s occupation and said the incident had shocked residents.

Images from the scene showed a burnt-out vehicle inspected by gendarmes near Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron. According to Reuters, witnesses said the driver attempted to set his car on fire after the rampage before being overpowered and arrested by police.

Olivier Falorni, a lawmaker for the Charente-Maritime region, told reporters that investigators were keeping an open mind.

“We’re dealing with an individual who lives on the island, and the victims also live on the island. Is this a settling of scores? An Islamist attack? A political act? Or the behaviour of someone mentally unstable? We do not yet know,” Falorni said.

Officials said the suspect was previously known to police for minor offences, including driving under the influence and drug-related crimes, but had not been flagged by intelligence services for radical activity.

“The 35-year-old man, of French citizenship, was known for common law offences and was not known by security services,” junior minister Marie-Pierre Vedrenne told parliament.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that investigators were exploring the possibility of psychological instability as a factor behind the attack.

Emergency services evacuated some of the injured to hospitals in nearby Poitiers by helicopter, and authorities have since cordoned off several streets where the ramming occurred.