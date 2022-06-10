Drivers Attacked Traffic Warden, Deliberately Crushed Him To Death With Vehicle – Police

A traffic warden, Mr Oluniyi Bamidele, was been allegedly killed by some drivers at the New Garage area in Challenge, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the incident happened late Thursday night as the deceased stopped a taxi driver who reportedly violated traffic rule.

The taxi driver was said to have, together with other drivers , engaged the traffic warden in altercation.

Bamidele was said to have been pushed to the road and was knocked down by a speeding vehicle while another vehicle ran on him and he died on the spot

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, said on Friday that the drivers deliberately crushed Bamidele to death and said the perpetrators would be brought to justice

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to set the record straight regarding assumptions and speculations making the round on different media spaces, particularly the Social Media on the gruesome murder of a traffic personnel on duty at New Garage Area, Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on Thursday at about 8:30pm, a traffic warden with A/P No. 16860 STW Oluniyi Bamidele ‘m’ attached to the Challenge Police Divisional Headquarters, Ibadan while on legitimate traffic duties was attacked by commercial vehicle drivers (Micra) after one of the drivers was said to have committed serious traffic offences.

“Acting on the false alarm raised to his colleagues, other commercial vehicle drivers attacked the deceased and pushed him towards the path of another oncoming commercial vehicle speeding and he was knocked into unconsciousness before another Micra driver deliberately drove over his helpless body which eventually led to his death at the spot.

“The command has immediately commenced investigation into the incident as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department has been directed to leave no stone unturned in apprehending those responsible for the cold-blooded murder of the traffic warden for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.”