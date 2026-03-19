Drone Attack From Sudan Kills 17 In Chad

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At least 17 people were killed in a drone attack from Sudan that struck the border town of Tine in eastern Chad, the Chadian government said on Thursday. The attack occurred on Wednesday and targeted civilians, including mourners at a funeral.

Government officials and military sources confirmed that the strike killed and wounded dozens, including children. All casualties were civilians, with initial local reports citing 15–16 deaths before the toll rose to 17.

A Chadian government spokesperson described the attack as “of extreme gravity” and said additional forces had been deployed along the border. “We will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty,” the official added.

In response, President Mahamat Idriss Déby convened an emergency security meeting and ordered the National Army to retaliate against any further attacks from Sudanese territory.

“Our forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression from across the border. Chad’s citizens and territory will be defended at all costs,” he said. The president also directed a full closure of the eastern border with Sudan.

The attack is the latest spillover from Sudan’s ongoing civil war, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

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Both sides have periodically exchanged blame for cross-border incidents, including drone strikes, artillery fire, and armed clashes.

Analysts say the porous 1,400 kilometre Chad–Sudan border has made communities in eastern Chad particularly vulnerable to incursions and unintended spillover from the conflict.

Chad had closed its eastern border last month following clashes that killed five Chadian soldiers, amid warnings that further incursions could prompt military action on Sudanese soil.

Authorities in N’Djamena said the military is maintaining a heightened security presence along the border, including patrols and monitoring drone activity.

Humanitarian organizations report that ongoing border fighting has severely strained local communities, worsening shortages of medical supplies, food, and electricity.

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Aid workers have expressed concern over vulnerable populations, including displaced families, and the limited capacity of local hospitals to treat injured civilians.

Officials say the situation remains fluid, with the army closely monitoring the border for further incidents.