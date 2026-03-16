Drone Strike Hits UAE Fujairah Port Again

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A drone attack struck the Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, triggering a large fire at one of the country’s main petroleum facilities, authorities said.

Civil defence teams responded immediately, and the fire has been contained with no injuries reported, the Fujairah Media Office confirmed.

The blaze led to the suspension of oil loading operations at the port, one of the world’s most important oil bunkering hubs, while authorities assessed the extent of the damage.

“This marks another drone strike on Fujairah Port in recent days, following a separate attack and fire on Saturday,” officials said.

The repeated strikes highlight the vulnerability of the UAE’s only export route that bypasses the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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Fujairah sits at the terminus of the Habshan–Fujairah pipeline, part of the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline system. The pipeline runs 248 miles from Habshan to Fujairah, moves 1.5 million barrels of oil daily, and has a capacity of 1.8 million barrels, enabling UAE exports outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks come amid escalating tensions in the region following the February 28 strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently warned that U.S. interests in the UAE, including ports, docks, and military locations, are legitimate targets, while state media urged residents and workers near the Fujairah, Jebel Ali, and Khalifa ports to evacuate due to the presence of U.S. forces.

The UAE has faced sustained attacks in recent weeks, affecting both oil infrastructure and civilian life. Dubai International Airport, for instance, resumed a limited flight schedule after a drone strike hit a fuel depot earlier Monday, causing a fire that temporarily disrupted air travel.

Fujairah Port’s strategic location and role in global energy trade make it critical to both UAE and international markets.

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Experts warn that repeated drone strikes on the port could have significant repercussions for global oil supply and prices if disruptions continue.