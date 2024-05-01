‘Drowning Politician’ — APC Nat’l Secretary Slams Kwankwaso For ‘Orchestrating’ Ganduje’s Suspension

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has alleged that presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, orchestrated the purported suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje from the ruling party.

Basiru, who condemned the move, also noted that he holds the position of the national chairman pending the determination of a suit challenging Ganduje’s suspension.

The National Secretary, during APC Osun Central Senatorial district meeting held at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Wednesday, slammed Kwankwaso for his alleged meddling in APC’s affairs.

His words, “The so-called suspension is a circus orchestrated by Kwakwanso and his dying political party. It is not known to our party. The Kano High Court that gave the initial injunction had vacated the interim injunction.

“There is also a Federal High Court injunction that said that the position of the national chairman should continue pending the determination of the case and I’m also aware that the authentic exco of the party in that ward had petition the Inspector General to petition the act of criminality of those that forged and purported to be members and officials of the party.

He added, “Even the so-called spokesperson has a banner contesting for the position of councillor. So as far as I’m concerned, it is a circus put forward by Kwakwanso and the dying drama of a drowning politician.”