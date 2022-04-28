Drug Cartel: Abba Kyari’s Co-defendant Denied Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday refused the bail application filed by ASP Bawa James (3rd defendant) in the alleged drug trafficking case against the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Abba Kyari and others.

Justice Emeka Nwite denied him bail in a ruling while insisting that he will on May 26, proceed to hear the “review of facts” by Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne (6 and 7 defendants) who had upon arraignment alongside Kyari, pleaded guilty to importation and possession of cocaine.

Kyari and the other security officers had pleaded not guilty in the matter instituted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The NDLEA accused all defendants of dealing in about 21.35 kilogrammes of concaine.

On the last adjourned date of March 28, Kyari’s counsel, Kanu Agabi SAN contended that reviewing the facts of the duo (civilians) who pleaded guilty will jeopardize the case and portray his client as accomplice in drug trafficking.

During that hearing, NDLEA Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, prayed the court to disregard Kyari’s lawyer’s submissions and move on to the next process (review of fact) that will lead to the judge sentencing the duo accordingly.

At the resumed date of the court sitting on Thursday, Justice Nwite refused Kyari’s lawyer’s objection about reviewing the fact of the two civillians and fixed May 26 to hear it.

He subsequently remanded the 6 and 7 defendants at the Correctional center Suleja.

Recall that Kyari and others had been sent to Kuje Prison.