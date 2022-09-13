DSS Accuses Mamu of Aiding Terrorism, Gets Approval To Detain Him For 60 Days

The Department of State Services (DSS) has received approval from the court to detain the former terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu for 60 days.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday and presided by Justice Nkeonye Maha permitted the agency.

The development came a few days after popular Islamic Scholar, Ahmed Gumi accused the DSS of unlawfully detaining Mamu without taking him to court.

The judgement followed an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022, moved by Ahmed Magaji, counsel for the DSS.

The DSS, in the application, had sought “an order enabling the State Security Service/applicant to detain the respondent (Mamu) for a period of Sixty (60) days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of investigation.”

The DSS alleged that “the self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploit the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abets as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations.”

The agency listed some of the items recovered from Mamu’s residence and office to include $151, £20; 1, 530 Indian Rupees; one Saudi Riyald; 70 Dirham; one million, five hundred and six thousand naira; and 16 assorted foreign coins.

The agency also alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges; 16 ATM (auto-mated machine) cards from both local and foreign banks; seven cheque books of different banks; six laptops; four tablets; 24 handsets and three international passports belonging to Mamu; one firearm licence; eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniforms; 16 pieces of Nigerian Naval uniforms, were among 34 items recovered.

The DSS said, “Preliminary investigation so far established, amongst others, the offences of logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism as well as terrorism financing against him.

“That the defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups.

“That the action of the defendant has orchestrated the untimely death of several security personnel in North Central and North East parts of Nigeria.

“That the defendant has discreetly given several information to bandits and terrorists that escalated various acts of terrorism in Nigeria.

“That the investigation has assumed a wider dimension and sophistication requiring time and advanced expertise to conclude.

“That some of the suspects working with the defendant are at large and premature release of the defendant will jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“That it is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application.

“That the activities of the defendant and his associates at large constitute a potent threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria”.