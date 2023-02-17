DSS Alerts Minister Of Fresh Plans By Terrorists To Bomb Abuja-Kaduna Train

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There are fresh plots by the Boko Haram insurgent to launch another attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service, according to a document obtained by THE WHISTLER.

This alleged attack was contained in a letter from the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo dated February 3, 2023 with reference number RTS/Security/153/1, which was obtained by THE WHISTLER.

The document is titled, ‘Threat By Boko Haram Terrorists To Attack The Abuja-Kaduna Train Service.’

But following the fresh alert from the Department of State Service (DSS), the Minister, Sambo, according to the document has alerted the Minister of Defence to act on the intelligence.

The letter reads, “We are in receipt of a letter reference S.314/31/C/5390 dated 1st February 2023 from the Department of State Service in respect of the above subject matter (please see copy attached for ease of reference.)

“It is our considered opinion that the Honourable Minister of Defence as a matter of urgency, graciously convene a meeting of all relevant stakeholders for the purpose of reviewing the reported alert with a view to ensuring that everything necessary to forestall any such occurrences is adequately dealt with.”

Attempts to contact the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya proved abortive as calls made to his phone number was not answered.

The development is coming barely one year after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train service on March 28, 2022.

The terrorists attacked the Train in Kaduna State. The insurgents had blown up the rail track and bombed the moving train, killing some victims, while more than 63 passengers were abducted.

The remaining 23 abducted victims were released in October 2022.