DSS Arraigns Malami, Son For ‘Abetting Terrorism, Firearms Possession’

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, alongside his son, Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, over allegations bordering on abetting terrorism and illegal possession of firearms.

The duo was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a five-count charge filed by the Federal Government on February 3, 2026.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, the charges were read to Malami and his son, who, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following their plea, prosecuting counsel, Dr C. S. Eze, informed the court that the matter was ripe for trial and applied for a date. He also urged the court to remand the defendants in the custody of the DSS pending further processes.

Counsel to the defendants, Shuaibu Aruwa, made an oral application for bail, telling the court that the defendants had been in DSS custody for about two weeks.

He further claimed that one of the defendants was brought to court directly from the hospital and appealed to the court to grant bail on compassionate grounds.

Justice Abdulmalik, however, directed the defence to file and serve a formal bail application.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter to February 20, 2026, for trial.

According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, the Federal Government alleged in count one that Malami, sometime in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by allegedly refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to his office while he served as Attorney-General of the Federation.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, the prosecution alleged that Malami and his son engaged in conduct preparatory to an act of terrorism by possessing, without a licence, a Sturm Magnum firearm, sixteen live cartridges, and twenty-seven expended cartridges at their residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, in December 2025.

The defendants were also accused of unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition, offences punishable under relevant provisions of the Firearms Act, 2004.