DSS Arrest Gunrunner With 832 Rounds In Cross River

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The operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested a suspected gunrunner, Kelvin Dugo, in Cross River State while allegedly attempting to take delivery of hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was arrested at Ivara Esu Estate in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state following credible intelligence about his plan to procure 832 rounds of live ammunition.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the ammunition was allegedly supplied by another suspected gunrunner identified as Azenda Barnabas, also known as Jagaban, who is said to be based in Aliade, Benue State.

“The operatives intercepted Dugo moments after he received the consignment, which was concealed in food items. Recovered were 832 rounds of ammunition and two empty AK-47 magazines,” one of the sources said.

The source added that the arrest was part of ongoing operations by the DSS to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and dismantle gunrunning networks across the country.

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“The DSS has intensified its pursuit of such criminals, launching sustained operations across the states of the federation.

“This successful operation is one of many ongoing nationwide efforts, highlighting the DSS’ firm commitment to dismantling gunrunning syndicates and curbing illegal arms proliferation,” the source stated.

The arrest comes amid heightened efforts by security agencies to curb the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition across the country, which has been linked to rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence.

In recent months, the Department of State Services has intensified intelligence-driven operations targeting suspected gunrunners and arms trafficking networks operating across several states.