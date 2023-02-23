DSS Arrests Gunrunner, Uncovers Weapons, Others At Campaign Office

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Less than 48 hours to the general election, the Department of State Services has arrested Aliyu Yahaya, a gunrunner in Zamfara and uncover weapons at the campaign office in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

The DSS made this revelation in a statement signed by it spokesperson Peter Afunanya on Thursday.

According to Service, it recovered weapons from a property along Airport Road, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

The DSS also refuted an allegation which it described as ‘untrue’ by a party in the state that the service was intimidating its members.

While the statement by its spokesperson, Afunanya, clarified that the DSS preparedness for the general elections on Saturday, it did not disclose the party whose members are being intimidated by the Service.

But reports revealed that the Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had accused the service of intimidating its members and carrying out raids on its campaign offices in the state.

Afunanya however, said that the operation was intelligence-driven, questioning how the weapons were found on the property.

The statement partly read, “To achieve the desired environment for the elections, the Service engaged in proactive and intelligence-led operations across the States. For instance, on February 22, 2023, the Service conducted a legally backed search operation on a property along Airport Road, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State.

“During the operation, it recovered dangerous weapons including a gun, daggers, swords, and ack-knives from the said building.

“Therefore, the accusation that the Service intimidated a particular political party in that State is untrue; otherwise, how come to those weapons were found there? Are those objects of violence campaign materials?

“Whether in Kano or elsewhere, the DSS has provided equal opportunities for all political parties to engage in their lawful activities. We can say this without any form of contradictions or equivocations.”

Afunanya further said on February 22, 2023, the Service arrested a gunrunner, Aliyu Yahaya an associate of Kachalla Damina, a suspected bandit who operates around Dansadau, Zamfara State.

He added that items recovered from him include one GPMG Rifle; one chain of ammunition, One Hundred and Ninety (190) rounds of GMPG Ammunition, 28 rounds of AK47 Ammunition, and One grenade, adding that the suspect was going to deliver the armaments to Damina before he was arrested.

The spokesperson also said two arm couriers namely Tukur Usman and Illiyasu Adamu were arrested at Chikun LGA, in Kaduna on 20th February 2023.