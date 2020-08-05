DSS Arrests #RevolutionNow Protesters In Osogbo

27 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of State Services has arrested seven #RevolutionNow protesters at the popular Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Led by Olawale Bakare, the protesters had gone to the NUJ Correspondents Chapel to address journalists there.

The seven of them, including Bakare, were waiting for the executive of the union at the ground floor of the NUJ building when some operatives of the DSS arrived and took them away.

Recall that Bakare was arrested in August 2019 with Omoyele Sowore and both of them were charged to court for treasonable felony before the court subsequently ordered their release.